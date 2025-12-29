379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a controlled explosion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The 379th ECES commander and 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group leadership observed the training as part of a small crowd of onlookers in celebration of New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)