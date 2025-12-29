(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense [Image 5 of 5]

    379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a controlled explosion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The 379th ECES commander and 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group leadership observed the training as part of a small crowd of onlookers in celebration of New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 03:41
    Photo ID: 9467998
    VIRIN: 251231-F-ZJ473-1395
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    training
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    CENTCOM

