U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a controlled explosion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The 379th ECES commander and 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group leadership observed the training as part of a small crowd of onlookers in celebration of New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9467998
|VIRIN:
|251231-F-ZJ473-1395
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Norton