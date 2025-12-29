379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Mosier, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, overlooks a controlled demolition setup within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The team practiced a technique used to ignite nearby terrain, making the ground more challenging to pass for approaching adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)