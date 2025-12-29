U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron set up a controlled demolition of jet fuel using C4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. Explosive ordnance disposal Airmen, experts in lessening the hazards created by unexploded ordnance, created a barrier of dirt, concrete and sandbags around the material prior to detonation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9467995
|VIRIN:
|251231-F-ZJ473-1190
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379 ECES EOD team practices controlled detonation procedure for base defense [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.