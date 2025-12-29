AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d'Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d&#39;Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation [Image 2 of 2]

    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d&amp;#39;Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lauren Guibert and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Flynn, logisticians at U.S. Africa Command, pose with logisticians from the Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire during an Assess, Advise, Advocate, and Integrate (A3I) engagement focused on logistics doctrine and training in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire Dec. 3, 2025. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 06:32
    AFRICOM

