    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d'Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation

    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d&amp;#39;Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lauren Guibert and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Flynn, logisticians

    STUTTGART, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    01.05.2026

    Story by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Africa Command

    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d'Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation
    STUTTGART, Germany – Logisticians from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Côte d’Ivoire to advance the logistics and training capabilities of the Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire (FACI) Dec. 1-4, 2025.

    During the four-day visit to the Ivorian Air Force and Navy headquarters, AFRICOM logisticians collaborated with FACI counterparts from across their military branches – Army, Air Force, Navy, and Special Forces – to bolster their logistics doctrine and training programs.

    “Our collaboration with the FACI is a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lauren Guibert, Logistics Security Cooperation Program lead at AFRICOM. “By focusing on developing robust logistics capabilities, we're not only enhancing their operational readiness today, but also building a more secure and stable future for the region.”

    This initiative, guided by AFRICOM’s "Assess, Advise, Advocate, and Integrate" (A3I) model, aims to improve the FACI's overall operational effectiveness.

    “This series of engagements has identified critical gaps and proposed concrete solutions within FACI,” said U.S. Marine Col. Brett Bohne, division chief at AFRICOM. “These targeted solutions aim to ultimately transform Côte d'Ivoire into a more operationally capable force, and a key regional security exporter.”

    The importance of this collaboration was underscored during a meeting with Maj. Gen. Aly Dem, FACI’s Deputy Chief of Defense. Maj. Gen. Dem emphasized the critical need for a modern and robust logistics chain to support the FACI's force modernization efforts and recent equipment acquisitions. He specifically highlighted the priority of enhancing inspection processes, training logistics personnel, and standardizing procedures.

    As part of a five-year cooperation agreement, AFRICOM will continue providing tailored career field development plans to bolster FACI's logistics programs, solidifying their commitment to enhanced operational readiness and regional security.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026
    Story ID: 555683
    Location: STUTTGART, CI
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d'Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation, by Libby Weiler

    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d&amp;#39;Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation
    AFRICOM delegation visits Côte d&amp;#39;Ivoire to deepen logistic cooperation

    Côte d’Ivoire
    Africa
    AFRICOM

