New Year with the 379th

U.S. and partner service members take off during the Day One 5K within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2026. The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron hosts 5Ks to bring partners from across units and nations to build camaraderie while fostering fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)