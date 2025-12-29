New Year with the 379th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Sam Bebow, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center shift lead, speaks to U.S. and partner service members to kickoff of the Day One 5K within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2026. The 379th EFSS hosts 5Ks to bring partners from across units and nations to build camaraderie while fostering fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)