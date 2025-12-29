U.S. and partner service members take off during the Day One 5K within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2026. The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron hosts 5Ks to bring partners from across units and nations to build camaraderie while fostering fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury) This photo was altered for security purposes by removing text which identified the location.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9467972
|VIRIN:
|260101-F-XK483-1025
|Resolution:
|5440x3627
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year with the 379th [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.