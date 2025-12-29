(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year with the 379th [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Year with the 379th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. and partner service members take off during the Day One 5K within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2026. The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron hosts 5Ks to bring partners from across units and nations to build camaraderie while fostering fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury) This photo was altered for security purposes by removing text which identified the location.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 03:05
    Photo ID: 9467972
    VIRIN: 260101-F-XK483-1025
    Resolution: 5440x3627
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year with the 379th [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Year with the 379th
    New Year with the 379th
    New Year with the 379th
    New Year with the 379th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery