U.S. Sailors conduct routine maintenance of an MH-60R Sea hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9467799
|VIRIN:
|251227-N-VP479-1638
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
