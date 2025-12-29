Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Squadron 72, during flight deck operations aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)