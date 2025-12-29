(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Sailors Plot Points on a Maneuvering Board in the Pilothouse [Image 32 of 40]

    U.S. Sailors Plot Points on a Maneuvering Board in the Pilothouse

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Cesar Licona 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    U.S. Sailors plot points on a maneuvering board in the pilothouse onboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9467791
    VIRIN: 251224-N-VP479-1189
    Resolution: 5695x4000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors Plot Points on a Maneuvering Board in the Pilothouse [Image 40 of 40], by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

