260104-N-FT324-8160. ROTA, Spain (January 4, 20226) — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Logan T. Pentz, a Preventive Medicine Technician assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, prepares sampling equipment while conducting routine public health monitoring. Pentz supports Navy Medicine’s mission by identifying potential health risks, ensuring environmental safety, and protecting the health and readiness of Sailors and operational forces. (U.S. Navy Released By Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|01.04.2026
|01.04.2026 07:47
|9467666
|260104-N-FT324-8160
|6000x4000
|6.81 MB
|ROTA, ES
|HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, US
|5
|0
Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
Department of the Navy