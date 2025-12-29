(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    260104-N-FT324-8160. ROTA, Spain (January 4, 20226) — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Logan T. Pentz, a Preventive Medicine Technician assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, prepares sampling equipment while conducting routine public health monitoring. Pentz supports Navy Medicine’s mission by identifying potential health risks, ensuring environmental safety, and protecting the health and readiness of Sailors and operational forces. (U.S. Navy Released By Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

