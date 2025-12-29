260104-N-FT324-8668. ROTA, Spain (January 4, 20226) — Hospital Corpsman Second Class Logan T. Pentz, a Preventive Medicine Technician assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, examines a specimen using a microscope as part of routine public health surveillance. Pentz supports warfighter readiness by identifying potential health threats, conducting preventive medicine inspections, and helping ensure a safe and healthy environment for Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Released By Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2026 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9467665
|VIRIN:
|260104-N-FT324-8668
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
Department of the Navy