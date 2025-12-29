(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    260104-N-FT324-8668. ROTA, Spain (January 4, 20226) — Hospital Corpsman Second Class Logan T. Pentz, a Preventive Medicine Technician assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, examines a specimen using a microscope as part of routine public health surveillance. Pentz supports warfighter readiness by identifying potential health threats, conducting preventive medicine inspections, and helping ensure a safe and healthy environment for Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy Released By Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preventive Medicine
    Navy Medicine
    Mission Ready
    Defense Health Agency
    Warfighter Readiness
    Uncompromising Healthcare

