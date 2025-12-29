(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, Spain (January 4, 20226)

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.04.2026

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
    ROTA, Spain (January 4, 2026) — Service to others runs deep for Logan T. Pentz, a Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) from Havre de Grace, Maryland, currently assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota.

    “Joining the military and serving others is a family tradition,” Pentz said. “Seeing my father’s work in Fire and EMS was a big driving force to keep me in medical.”

    Serving as a Preventive Medicine Technician (NEC L12A), Pentz plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of Sailors and ensuring warfighters remain ready to execute the mission. His day-to-day responsibilities include inspecting food establishments, monitoring water facilities, managing vector mitigation programs, and identifying potential breaks in the public health chain that could impact operational readiness across the installation.

    Beyond his technical duties, Pentz is passionate about mentorship and training. By educating and developing other Sailors, he helps expand Navy Medicine’s public health capability and ensures the next generation of preventive medicine professionals is prepared to meet global health challenges.

    “Navy Medicine is about getting people back in the fight and preventing anything that could take them out,” Pentz said. “Nothing compares to mentoring others and helping them succeed.”

    Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.

    For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 07:47
    Story ID: 555656
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
    Faces of Readiness: HM2 Logan Pentz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

