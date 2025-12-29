(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    260103-N-WB617-2035 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participate in a flight quarters exercise during a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9467653
    VIRIN: 260103-N-WB617-2035
    Resolution: 5523x3682
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

