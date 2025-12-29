260103-N-WB617-1043 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9467650
|VIRIN:
|260103-N-WB617-1043
|Resolution:
|5309x3539
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.