USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

260103-N-WB617-1043 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)