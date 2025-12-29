(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    260103-N-WB617-1033 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) handle mooring lines as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9467648
    VIRIN: 260103-N-WB617-1033
    Resolution: 4502x3137
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) conducts Flight Quarters
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG119
    Deployment
    U.S Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery