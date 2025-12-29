(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Planning for Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Planning for Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Leaders from the Defense Logistics Agency’s Strategic Materials office meet weekly to plan and manage materials critical to national security, ensuring the U.S. has the resources needed for national defense. December 16, 2025. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 14:18
    VIRIN: 251216-D-LU733-8959
    Location: US
    This work, Planning for Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weekly meeting focuses on strategic materials for U.S. defense
    Planning for Readiness
    DLA Strategic Materials leaders meet to plan national defense needs

