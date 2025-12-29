(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Strategic Materials leaders meet to plan national defense needs [Image 3 of 3]

    DLA Strategic Materials leaders meet to plan national defense needs

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Leaders from DLA Strategic Materials meet on December 16, 2025 as part of their regular weekly meetings to plan and manage materials critical to national security, ensuring the U.S. has what it needs to support national defense. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 14:18
    VIRIN: 251216-O-LU733-9602
    This work, DLA Strategic Materials leaders meet to plan national defense needs [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weekly meeting focuses on strategic materials for U.S. defense
    Planning for Readiness
    DLA Strategic Materials leaders meet to plan national defense needs

