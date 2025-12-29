(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bainbridge Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bainbridge Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alice Husted 

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor heaves line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during a replenishment-at-sea with fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bainbridge Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

