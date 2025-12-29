USS Bainbridge Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor fires a shot line from Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) to fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)