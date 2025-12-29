USS Bainbridge Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply

U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) before a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9467397
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-DY413-1015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
