Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year

U.S. Army Spc. Aljohn Lim, a Military Police Soldier, 72nd Military Police Company, conducts security operations on the Las Vegas 'Strip' in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 1, 2026. For more than 25 years, the Nevada National Guard has supported New Year’s Eve public safety operations, with roughly 190 Soldiers activated for this year’s event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|01.01.2026
|01.02.2026 14:05
|9467396
|260101-Z-KL044-1045
|1620x1080
|618.18 KB
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|2
|0
