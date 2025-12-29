Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (5th from the left), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, the Land Component Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard (7th from the right), poses for a photo with NVNG senior leadership and Soldiers attached to the 72nd Military Police on the Las Vegas 'Strip' in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2025. For more than 25 years, the Nevada National Guard has supported New Year’s Eve public safety operations, with roughly 190 Soldiers activated for this year’s event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)Company.