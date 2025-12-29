(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Iwinski, a Military Police Soldier, 72nd Military Police Company, conducts security operations on the Las Vegas 'Strip' in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 1, 2026. For more than 25 years, the Nevada National Guard has supported New Year’s Eve public safety operations, with roughly 190 Soldiers activated for this year’s event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 14:05
    Photo ID: 9467395
    VIRIN: 260101-Z-KL044-1024
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 552.98 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year
    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Year's Eve
    NVNG
    17SB
    Silver Phalanx
    Las Vegas
    72MP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery