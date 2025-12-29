Proud parents retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone celebrate the birth of their fourth daughter, Brook, born at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, making her the first baby born at Walter Reed for the new year.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9467348
|VIRIN:
|260102-D-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|4283x5095
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
No keywords found.