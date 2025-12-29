(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Proud parents retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone celebrate the birth of their fourth daughter, Brook, born at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, making her the first baby born at Walter Reed for the new year.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 11:54
    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

