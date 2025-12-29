(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Staff of Walter Reed’s Mother Infant Care Center celebrates the birth of the first baby of 2026 born at Walter Reed, Brook Crone, with her proud parents retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone on New Year’s Day. Brook made her debut at 9:19 p.m.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9467342
    VIRIN: 260102-D-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 5194x3064
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery