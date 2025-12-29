Staff of Walter Reed’s Mother Infant Care Center celebrates the birth of the first baby of 2026 born at Walter Reed, Brook Crone, with her proud parents retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone on New Year’s Day. Brook made her debut at 9:19 p.m.
Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
