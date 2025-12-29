Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

By Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital Communications
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center proudly welcomed the first baby of the new year born at the hospital on Jan. 1, 2026.
Little Miss Brook Crone made her debut at 9:19 p.m., bringing joy and excitement to her parents and staff of Walter Reed’s Mother Infant Care Center (MICC).
Brook’s proud parents, retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone, celebrated their special moment with the MICC staff in welcoming their fourth daughter to the family.
“The birth of the first baby of the new year is always a meaningful moment, symbolizing new beginnings and hope for the year ahead,” said Toyva Hymes, MICC head nurse. “The team at Walter Reed is honored to be part of this memorable occasion and to support the Crone family during such a special time,” she added.
