    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

    Courtesy Photo | Staff of Walter Reed's Mother Infant Care Center celebrates the birth of the first

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    By Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital Communications

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center proudly welcomed the first baby of the new year born at the hospital on Jan. 1, 2026.

    Little Miss Brook Crone made her debut at 9:19 p.m., bringing joy and excitement to her parents and staff of Walter Reed’s Mother Infant Care Center (MICC).

    Brook’s proud parents, retired U.S. Marines Andrea and Caleb Crone, celebrated their special moment with the MICC staff in welcoming their fourth daughter to the family.

    “The birth of the first baby of the new year is always a meaningful moment, symbolizing new beginnings and hope for the year ahead,” said Toyva Hymes, MICC head nurse. “The team at Walter Reed is honored to be part of this memorable occasion and to support the Crone family during such a special time,” she added.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 12:00
    Story ID: 555646
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
    Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

