A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts a flyover at the end of halftime during the 112th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2026. The Rose Bowl game highlights over a century of tradition, first held in 1902. The B-2 has conducted a flyover annually since 1997 excluding a handful of exceptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 23:29
|Photo ID:
|9467073
|VIRIN:
|260101-F-SZ986-1137
|Resolution:
|6292x4195
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Rose Bowl flyover [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.