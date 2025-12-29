(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Rose Bowl flyover

    2026 Rose Bowl flyover

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts a flyover at the end of halftime during the 112th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2026. First held in 1902, the Rose Bowl game highlights over a century of tradition. The B-2 has conducted a flyover annually since 1997 excluding a handful of exceptions. Indiana University beat the University of Alabama 38-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 23:29
    Photo ID: 9467072
    VIRIN: 260101-F-SZ986-1132
    Resolution: 5758x3839
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 2026 Rose Bowl flyover, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    flyover
    Whiteman
    Rose Bowl
    Anthony Hetlage

