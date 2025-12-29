2026 Rose Bowl flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts a flyover at the end of halftime during the 112th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2026. First held in 1902, the Rose Bowl game highlights over a century of tradition. The B-2 has conducted a flyover annually since 1997 excluding a handful of exceptions. Indiana University beat the University of Alabama 38-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)