Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Iowa National Guard honor guard hold the casket bearing the remains of Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard, 29, of the Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, as they prepare to move him into the gymnasium at Marshalltown High School for his funeral ceremony in Marshalltown, Iowa, Dec. 27, 2025, while community members look on. Howard was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)