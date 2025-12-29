(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. William "Nate" Howard [Image 4 of 9]

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard

    MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Pastor Kerry Jech delivers the funeral sermon for Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard, 29, of the Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during his funeral ceremony at Marshalltown High School in Marshalltown, Iowa, Dec. 27, 2025. Howard was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9467042
    VIRIN: 251227-A-AY917-5048
    Resolution: 4200x2801
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. William "Nate" Howard [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    Military funeral
    Funeral honors
    Honor guard

