Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard

As “Taps” is played during the funeral ceremony for Staff Sgt. William “Nate” Howard, 29, of the Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, the Iowa National Guard honor guard holds the folded U.S. flag over his casket while community members and leaders place their hands over their hearts and salute in Marshalltown High School’s gymnasium in Marshalltown, Iowa, Dec. 27, 2025. Howard was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)