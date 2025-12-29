Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Woodward, lead special trial counsel of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, chief defense counsel for Military Commissions, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christopher Tolar, Staff Judge Advocate to the Commandant, pose for a photo after Vaughn’s promotion to brigadier general at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Dec. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Vaughn for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)