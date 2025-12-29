Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, chief defense counsel for Military Commissions, Defense Legal Services Agency, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford Gering, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and their wives pose for a photo after Vaughn’s promotion to brigadier general at the National Museum of the Marine Corps Dec. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Vaughn for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)