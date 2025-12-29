(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

    Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, chief defense counsel for Military Commissions, Defense Legal Services Agency, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford Gering, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and their wives pose for a photo after Vaughn's promotion to brigadier general at the National Museum of the Marine Corps Dec. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Vaughn for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9466958
    VIRIN: 251231-M-OR796-1334
    Resolution: 5942x3963
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Abigail Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    ACMC
    Marines
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

