Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, chief defense counsel for Military Commissions, Defense Legal Services Agency, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, speak with Vaughn’s former wrestling coaches from the University of Illinois before his promotion to Brigadier General at the National Museum of the Marine Corps Dec. 31, 2025. During his time wrestling at the University of Illinois, Vaughn was a four-time NCAA qualifier, four-time Big Ten placer, and won 88 matches in his four seasons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)