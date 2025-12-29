(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, chief defense counsel for Military Commissions, Defense Legal Services Agency, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, speak with Vaughn’s former wrestling coaches from the University of Illinois before his promotion to Brigadier General at the National Museum of the Marine Corps Dec. 31, 2025. During his time wrestling at the University of Illinois, Vaughn was a four-time NCAA qualifier, four-time Big Ten placer, and won 88 matches in his four seasons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9466956
    VIRIN: 251231-M-OR796-1049
    Resolution: 5568x3714
    Size: 14.07 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Abigail Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    ACMC
    Marines
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

