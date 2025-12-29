More than 800,000 people attend NYC NYE celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hundreds of thousands of individuals celebrate the beginning of 2026 as confetti falls from the sky in Times Square, New York on January 1, 2026. Following the fireworks, New Year's Eve attendees watched a 4-minute montage commemorating the history of the United States and watched the America 250 Ball drop. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)