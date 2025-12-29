600,000 people watch America 250 Ball drop In NYC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fireworks emanate from the America 250 ball, signifying the kicking off of the U.S. Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. Following the fireworks, more than 600,000 New Year's Eve attendees watched a 4-minute montage commemorating the history of the United States. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)