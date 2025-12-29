(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    600,000 people watch America 250 Ball drop In NYC

    600,000 people watch America 250 Ball drop In NYC

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Fireworks emanate from the America 250 ball, signifying the kicking off of the U.S. Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. Following the fireworks, more than 600,000 New Year's Eve attendees watched a 4-minute montage commemorating the history of the United States. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9466948
    VIRIN: 251231-A-BD830-1004
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 600,000 people watch America 250 Ball drop In NYC, by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate NYE in Times Square
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square
    600,000 people watch America 250 Ball drop In NYC
    More than 800,000 people attend NYC NYE celebration

    Times Square
    New Year’s Eve
    NYCRB
    America250
    USARDML

