U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate NYE in Times Square

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Christopher Ngo, an executive officer with the 157th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, watches a musical performance with his family during a New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Reserve soldiers attended the event to strengthen family bonds and connect with other U.S. servicemembers. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience.

(U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)