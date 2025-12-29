Joint Task Force–D.C. Supports Public Safety During New Year’s Eve in the Nation’s Capital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to Joint Task Force–D.C. stands watch in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025, as the city prepares to welcome the New Year. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners through presence patrols and security support aimed at maintaining public safety during large public events. Guardsmen support residents, commuters and visitors by promoting a safe, secure environment throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)