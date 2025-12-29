The Washington Monument stands in the nation’s capital on New Year’s Eve in Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025. Fireworks illuminated the skyline as the nation’s capital welcomed the New Year during celebrations near the monument. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9466934
|VIRIN:
|251231-Z-VZ654-1280
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|25.31 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force–D.C. Supports Public Safety During New Year’s Eve in the Nation’s Capital [Image 37 of 37], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.