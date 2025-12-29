(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Task Force–D.C. Supports Public Safety During New Year's Eve in the Nation's Capital [Image 20 of 37]

    Joint Task Force–D.C. Supports Public Safety During New Year’s Eve in the Nation’s Capital

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Airmen and Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–D.C. stand watch in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025, as the city prepares to welcome the New Year. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners through presence patrols and security support aimed at maintaining public safety during large public events. Guardsmen support residents, commuters and visitors by promoting a safe, secure environment throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9466927
    VIRIN: 251231-Z-VZ654-1193
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force–D.C. Supports Public Safety During New Year’s Eve in the Nation’s Capital [Image 37 of 37], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

