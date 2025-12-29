(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Titan Warrior: Detention Operations Training [Image 53 of 56]

    Titan Warrior: Detention Operations Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters with the B. Co., 1/111th Aviation Regiment, transport Military Police Soldiers from the 290th Military Police Brigade during a prisoner transport training exercise Titan Warrior 2025, Camp Shelby, Miss., July 25, 2025. Titan Warrior is an annual training exercise that prepares Military Police units from within the 290th Military Police Brigade for missions in force protection, mobility support, and detention operations.
    U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9466355
    VIRIN: 250725-A-PP104-1168
    Resolution: 7370x4916
    Size: 28.47 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Warrior: Detention Operations Training [Image 56 of 56], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby
    290th MP Brigade
    Titan Warrior
    Detention Operations

