U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters with the B. Co., 1/111th Aviation Regiment, transport Military Police Soldiers from the 290th Military Police Brigade during a prisoner transport training exercise Titan Warrior 2025, Camp Shelby, Miss., July 25, 2025. Titan Warrior is an annual training exercise that prepares Military Police units from within the 290th Military Police Brigade for missions in force protection, mobility support, and detention operations.
U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9466354
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-PP104-1165
|Resolution:
|6925x4619
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Warrior: Detention Operations Training [Image 56 of 56], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.