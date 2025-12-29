Titan Warrior: Detention Operations Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters with the B. Co., 1/111th Aviation Regiment, transport Military Police Soldiers from the 290th Military Police Brigade during a prisoner transport training exercise Titan Warrior 2025, Camp Shelby, Miss., July 25, 2025. Titan Warrior is an annual training exercise that prepares Military Police units from within the 290th Military Police Brigade for missions in force protection, mobility support, and detention operations.

U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)