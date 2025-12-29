Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap - The Washington Times

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo collage of images of the Army 250th Birthday promotional coverwrap for The Washington Times newspaper edition on June 12, 2025. The coverwrap highlights Army 250th Birthday events on June 14, 2025 in Washington and the other major cities in the northeast United States.



All graphics and imagery on the coverwrap were produced by the U.S. Army.