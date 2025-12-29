(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap - The Washington Times [Image 2 of 2]

    Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap - The Washington Times

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Christian Marquardt  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A photo collage of images of the Army 250th Birthday promotional coverwrap for The Washington Times newspaper edition on June 12, 2025. The coverwrap highlights Army 250th Birthday events on June 14, 2025 in Washington and the other major cities in the northeast United States.

    All graphics and imagery on the coverwrap were produced by the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9465461
    VIRIN: 251231-A-QF072-3288
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap - The Washington Times [Image 2 of 2], by Christian Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army250Graphics

