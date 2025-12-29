A photo collage of images of the Army 250th Birthday promotional coverwrap for The Washington Times newspaper edition on June 12, 2025. The coverwrap highlights Army 250th Birthday events on June 14, 2025 in Washington and the other major cities in the northeast United States.
All graphics and imagery on the coverwrap were produced by the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9465461
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-QF072-3288
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap - The Washington Times [Image 2 of 2], by Christian Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.