Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap -Washington Times

A photo of the newsstand at Union Station, Washington, DC on June 12, 2025 showing the display of the daily edition of the Washington Times with the Army 250th Birthday promotional coverwrap. The coverwrap was requested by the Washington Times to promote Army 250th Birthday events on June 14, 2025.



The coverwrap was designed by the Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division (AMVID) of the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, in coordination with the Washington Times advertising staff and the National Museum of the Army.