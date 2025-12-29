(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap -Washington Times [Image 1 of 2]

    Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap -Washington Times

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Christian Marquardt  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A photo of the newsstand at Union Station, Washington, DC on June 12, 2025 showing the display of the daily edition of the Washington Times with the Army 250th Birthday promotional coverwrap. The coverwrap was requested by the Washington Times to promote Army 250th Birthday events on June 14, 2025.

    The coverwrap was designed by the Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division (AMVID) of the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, in coordination with the Washington Times advertising staff and the National Museum of the Army.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9465460
    VIRIN: 250612-A-QF072-3784
    Resolution: 944x1210
    Size: 571.71 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Newspaper Coverwrap -Washington Times [Image 2 of 2], by Christian Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army250Graphics

