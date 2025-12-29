Assistant Director, LTJG Adele B. Demi, conducts the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Holiday Show at the Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9465109
|VIRIN:
|251215-M-YH543-5962
|Resolution:
|1080x810
|Size:
|226.98 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTJG Demi Conducts Holiday Show at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Charles Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.