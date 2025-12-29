Date Taken: 12.14.2025 Date Posted: 12.31.2025 05:38 Photo ID: 9465109 VIRIN: 251215-M-YH543-5962 Resolution: 1080x810 Size: 226.98 KB Location: IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LTJG Demi Conducts Holiday Show at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Charles Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.