    NAVEUR NAVAF Band Performs in Eboli, Italy [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVEUR NAVAF Band Performs in Eboli, Italy

    ITALY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Adele Demi 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa Band

    The U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performs a Holiday concert at the Operation Avalanche Museum in Eboli, Italy

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    GALLERY

    NAVEUR NAVAF Band Performs in Eboli, Italy
    NAVEUR NAVAF's Popular Music Group 'Flagship' is featured at a Holiday Show at the Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy
    LCDR Luslaida &quot;Tuttie&quot; Barbosa conducts the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Holiday show at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy
    LTJG Demi Conducts Holiday Show at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy

